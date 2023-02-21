'Shonibar Bikel' drops trailer

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's much-anticipated film "Shonibar Bikel", dropped its absolute stunner of a trailer today (21 February).

Farooki posted the video on his official Facebook page under the caption, "Here we go..Saturday Afternoon trailer for USA and Canada release! The film releases on March 10 across USA and Canada! A Reliance Entertainment and CEPL release!"

The film is based on a blood-curdling narrative of the tragic Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Dhaka on 1 July, 2016.

The trailer chronicles scenes inside the cafe while portraying the terror felt by the people taken hostage and the ruthlessness of the terrorist. The spine-chilling background music and the lively portrayal scenes are enough to create hype among viewers.

After being stuck for four years in Bangladesh Film Censor Board, Mostoa Sarwar Farooki's movie "Shonibar Bikel" finally got clearance for theatrical release in Bangladesh on 21 January.

The movie received various international accords at some of the biggest festivals across the world.

"Shonibar Bikel" is packed with some brilliantly talented stars including Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Zahid Hasan, Mamunur Rashid and others.

The film is a Bangladesh-Germany joint production, by Jaaz Multimedia, Chabial and co-produced by Tandem Productions (Germany).