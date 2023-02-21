'Shonibar Bikel' drops trailer

Splash

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

'Shonibar Bikel' drops trailer

TBS Report
21 February, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2023, 08:34 pm
&#039;Shonibar Bikel&#039; drops trailer

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's much-anticipated film "Shonibar Bikel", dropped its absolute stunner of a trailer today (21 February).

Farooki posted the video on his official Facebook page under the caption, "Here we go..Saturday Afternoon trailer for USA and Canada release! The film releases on March 10 across USA and Canada! A Reliance Entertainment and CEPL release!"

The film is based on a blood-curdling narrative of the tragic Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Dhaka on 1 July, 2016.

The trailer chronicles scenes inside the cafe while portraying the terror felt by the people taken hostage and the ruthlessness of the terrorist. The spine-chilling background music and the lively portrayal scenes are enough to create hype among viewers.

After being stuck for four years in Bangladesh Film Censor Board, Mostoa Sarwar Farooki's movie "Shonibar Bikel" finally got clearance for theatrical release in Bangladesh on 21 January.

Farooki's 'Shonibar Bikel' to release in US, Canada

The movie received various international accords at some of the biggest festivals across the world.

"Shonibar Bikel" is packed with some brilliantly talented stars including Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Zahid Hasan, Mamunur Rashid and others.

The film is a Bangladesh-Germany joint production, by Jaaz Multimedia, Chabial and co-produced by Tandem Productions (Germany).

Top News

Shonibar Bikel / Saturday Afternoon / trailer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

26m | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

6h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama
Despite recruiters’ emphasis on the fact that the medium of instruction at school does not matter, some employees beg to differ. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

English vs Bangla medium: How does it impact your career?

1h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair in the hope of getting rid of their sins

3h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

5h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike