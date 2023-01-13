Dead Space remake trailer released

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive have released the launch trailer for the Dead Space remake yesterday, 12 January.

The trailer, titled Humanity Ends Here, features the monsters you'll have to kill and the futuristic locations you're going to explore.

Senior Game Writer, Jo Berry, said the bones for the narrative are mostly the same, but the context might be different in the remake and that changes in the characters will ripple out through the story.

Dead Space remake will be released on 27 January on the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PC. The digital deluxe edition will come with three special suits and two different suit textures.