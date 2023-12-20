Fake 'Home Alone 3' trailer prompts hype for sequel with Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin. Photo: Collected
Macaulay Culkin. Photo: Collected

A fake trailer for a new "Home Alone" movie has sparked a clamouring for a new sequel with Macaulay Culkin as the star, reports USA Today.

YouTube channel VJ4rawr2 released a parody trailer for a sequel to the Christmas classic with Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McCallister.

The video, "Home Alone 3 - Kevin's Revenge," uses clips from other movies and television shows of the now 43-year-old actor and co-star Catherine O'Hara. 

The fake trailer hints to a sequel where adult Kevin McCallister invades the home of wet bandits Marv Murchins and Harry Lyme after they're released from prison.

Although the actual "Home Alone 3" film was released in 1997, Culkin's absence was a deal-breaker for many. The fake trailer has fans of the classic franchise hoping for a new movie after "Home Alone 4" in 2002 and "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist" in 2012.

One YouTube user said they would love a sequel as their family watches the first two "Home Alone" movies every holiday season.

"I don't care if this is only a parody, I totally could see this being an actual movie," commented another user.

A TikTok comment on the video said the movie would "have done 10 times better at the box office than the actual Home Alone 3." 

Another user said, "Please don't toy with my emotions."

People also took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their enthusiasm.

