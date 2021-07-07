Stocks gain at open amid low turnover

Equity indices of both the stock exchanges witnessed an upward trend in the first hour of the trading session on Wednesday after yesterday's downfall due to profit-taking.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose by 0.60% to 6,233 points till 11am.

However, the DSE turnover fell by 21% to Tk534.95 crore in the corresponding period.

245 companies' share prices made advancement during the session, while 85 declined and 35 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk41 crore, followed by Beximco Pharma and Fuwang Food.

Paper Processing and Packaging Limited and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd's share hit the circuit upper limit with a 10% price hike, while Emerald Oil was the top loser during the first trading hour on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 87 points to close at 18,044.