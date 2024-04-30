DSE congratulates Shibli Rubayat on BSEC chair reappointment

The Dhaka Stock Exchange has congratulated Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam on his reappointment as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for another four-year term, as stated in a press release today.

In a congratulatory message, DSE Chairman Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan said that Shibli Rubayat's reappointment was necessary for the capital market's continued development.

"Your reappointment is an expression of the confidence the government has in your abilities," the message reads.

"We are confident that under your leadership, wisdom, and direction, the capital market will achieve even greater success in the future, building upon the experience gained during your past term. Your diverse professional background and dynamic leadership in the corporate sector assure us that the current capital market will surmount all challenges and progress towards prosperity, establishing itself as a developed and thriving smart capital market," it added.

"Simultaneously, the capital market will serve as a cornerstone for the long-term financing of the country's industrialisation, further incentivising both domestic and foreign investors to engage in Bangladesh's capital market. I wholeheartedly anticipate that the Dhaka Stock Exchange will continue to advance in the future with your collaboration as the chairman of BSEC," the congratulatory message further said.

Today, representing the Board of Directors of DSE, Hafiz Muhammad Hasan felicitated the re-appointed BSEC Chairman with flowers. He was accompanied by members of the board of directors, including Professor Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Md Afzal Hossain, Rubaba Daula, Md Shahidul Islam, Kawsar Ahmed, Md Shakeel Rizvi, Mohammad Shahjahan, Sharif Anwar Hossain, Richard de Rosario, and other officials.