Dhaka bourse opens higher after holiday

Dhaka bourse opened on a positive note at the beginning of the trading session today (2 May) following a day's holiday on May Day.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchang (DSE) gained 21 points to reach 5,606 points in the first 30-minutes till 10:30am.

While the DSE Shariah index and DS-30, the blue chips index increased by 5 points and 5 points respectively to settle at 1,231 points and 200 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk140 crore.

FAR Chemicals topped the gainer list with a gain of 9.90% to Tk22.2 each, followed by Singer with 9.76% gain to reach Tk151.6 each and Sohan Cotton with 9.52% increase to reach Tk16.1 each.