Dhaka bourse opens higher after holiday

Stocks

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:44 am

Related News

Dhaka bourse opens higher after holiday

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:44 am
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka bourse opened on a positive note at the beginning of the trading session today (2 May) following a day's holiday on May Day. 

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchang (DSE) gained 21 points to reach 5,606 points in the first 30-minutes till 10:30am.

While the DSE Shariah index and DS-30, the blue chips index increased by 5 points and 5 points respectively to settle at 1,231 points and 200 points. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk140 crore.

FAR Chemicals topped the gainer list with a gain of 9.90% to Tk22.2 each, followed by Singer with 9.76% gain to reach Tk151.6 each and Sohan Cotton with 9.52% increase to reach Tk16.1 each.

Top News

stocks / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

1d | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

2d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp tests offline file sharing

WhatsApp tests offline file sharing

56m | Videos
The world's largest airport terminal is being built in Dubai

The world's largest airport terminal is being built in Dubai

1h | Videos
Manchester United prepared to sell most players this summer

Manchester United prepared to sell most players this summer

12h | Videos
American citizen Bentley killed fighting for Russia

American citizen Bentley killed fighting for Russia

13h | Videos