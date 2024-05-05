DSEX surges as investors rally behind low-priced stocks

The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), surged this morning, propelled by investors channelling funds into low-priced stocks.

According to market insiders, low-priced stocks have become more appealing following recent corrections.

During the first trading session of the week, till 11am, the DSEX gained 59 points to reach 5,674 and the blue-chip index DS30 added 19 points to reach 2,027.

During this period, 269 scrips saw gains, while 66 experienced declines and 40 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the DSE reached Tk250 crore within the first trading hour.

Leading the pack of most traded stocks was Orion Infusion, closely followed by Orion Pharma and Asiatic Laboratories.