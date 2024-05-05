DSEX surges as investors rally behind low-priced stocks

Stocks

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 11:55 am

Related News

DSEX surges as investors rally behind low-priced stocks

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 11:55 am
The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), surged this morning, propelled by investors channelling funds into low-priced stocks.

According to market insiders, low-priced stocks have become more appealing following recent corrections.

During the first trading session of the week, till 11am, the DSEX gained 59 points to reach 5,674 and the blue-chip index DS30 added 19 points to reach 2,027.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During this period, 269 scrips saw gains, while 66 experienced declines and 40 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at the DSE reached Tk250 crore within the first trading hour.

Leading the pack of most traded stocks was Orion Infusion, closely followed by Orion Pharma and Asiatic Laboratories.

Top News

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange / DSEX / Stock Market / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

3h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

2d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

1h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

13h | Videos
Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

14h | Videos