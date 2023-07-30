DSEX, turnover fell on Sunday

Dhaka bourse on Sunday (30 July) has witnessed a fall in indices and turnover due to shares sell-off.

At the day's opening, stocks opened higher but a share sell-off from 12pm dragged down DSEX, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index by 5.65 points.

While the DSE Shariah index declined by 1.99 points to settle at 1371 points and DS-30, the blue-chip index fell by 0.75 points to settle at 2159 points.

DSE's turnover on Sunday, declined by 7.42% to Tk626.87 crore.

Al-Hajj Textile was the top gainer list with a gain of 9.99% to Tk203.9 each followed by Mercantile Islami Insurance by 9.94% to Tk38.7, and Reliance Insurance by 9.01% to TK75 each.