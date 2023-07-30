DSEX, turnover fell on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 02:47 pm

Related News

DSEX, turnover fell on Sunday

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 02:47 pm
Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

Dhaka bourse on Sunday (30 July) has witnessed a fall in indices and turnover due to shares sell-off.

At the day's opening, stocks opened higher but a share sell-off from 12pm dragged down DSEX, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) benchmark index by 5.65 points.

While the DSE Shariah index declined by 1.99 points to settle at 1371 points and DS-30, the blue-chip index fell by 0.75 points to settle at 2159 points.

DSE's turnover on Sunday, declined by 7.42% to Tk626.87 crore.

Al-Hajj Textile was the top gainer list with a gain of 9.99% to Tk203.9 each followed by Mercantile Islami Insurance by 9.94% to Tk38.7, and Reliance Insurance by 9.01% to TK75 each.

Top News

DSEX / Share Prices / Al-Haj Textile / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

18h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How did Barbie come to the movies?

How did Barbie come to the movies?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

22h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1d | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon