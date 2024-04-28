Will neither tolerate medical negligence nor attack on physicians: Health minister

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 04:39 pm

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen speaks as the chief guest at the orientation programme of the newly appointed officers of the 41st BCS (Health) and BCS (Family Planning) cadres held at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall on Sunday (28 May). Photo: Courtesy
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has underscored a zero-tolerance policy towards both medical negligence against patients and attacks on doctors.

"The people of this country are quite simple. Their expectations are also minimal. When they seek medical assistance, they primarily desire kindness and respect. Engaging in compassionate communication and attentively listening to their concerns suffices to meet their satisfaction," he said while speaking at the orientation programme of the newly appointed officers of the 41st BCS (Health) and BCS (Family Planning) cadres held at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall today (28 May).

"As a minister, I can make only one promise that if you provide your utmost service, I will ensure your well-being and support your endeavours," he told the newly appointed BCS cadres.

The minister went on to say, "The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu, envisioned extending healthcare services to the grassroots level. I believe you have the capability to realise this dream. To all those becoming doctors today, I encourage you to pledge your commitment to fulfilling Bangabandhu's vision."

Also speaking at the event, Health Secretary Jahangir Alam requested the newly appointed doctors to treat the patients with the same level of compassion as one would afford to their own parents or relatives. 

"We urge you to exercise caution in your service delivery and to demonstrate sincere dedication in fulfilling your responsibilities," he added.

During the orientation programme, 103 assistant surgeons, 171 assistant dental surgeons, and 153 family planning officers joined as the 41st BCS Health and Family Welfare cadres.

