US presidential candidate Jill Stein arrested at pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University

USA

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:27 pm

Related News

US presidential candidate Jill Stein arrested at pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:27 pm
Jill Stein, 2024 Green Party presidential candidate, center, speaks with demonstrators during the March on Washington for Gaza rally in Washington, DC, on 13 January 2024. Photo: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Jill Stein, 2024 Green Party presidential candidate, center, speaks with demonstrators during the March on Washington for Gaza rally in Washington, DC, on 13 January 2024. Photo: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images

United States presidential candidate from Green Party Jill Stein was arrested Saturday at a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University in St Louis. 

"We are not aware of any charges at this time," said her campaign spokesperson, reports CNN.

Stein was at the protest to support students who had set up an encampment and declared they would not leave until Washington University divested from Boeing and boycotted Israeli academic institutions, among other demands. She was one of around 80 people to have been arrested at the university.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a video recorded prior to her arrest and posted to social media platform X, the Green Party candidate said she stood in support of the students and their constitutional free speech rights.

"We're going to stand here in line with the students who are standing up for democracy, standing up for human rights, standing up to end genocide," Stein said.

David Schwab, communications director for Jill Stein for President, said Stein had attempted to de-escalate the situation between protestors and police Saturday afternoon, but that the police "were not responsive" and began arrests shortly afterward.

"As Dr Stein said, it's shameful that university administrations are condoning the use of force against their own students who are simply calling for peace, human rights, and an end to a genocide that the American people abhor," Schwab said.

Stein's campaign manager and deputy campaign manager were also arrested.

Top News / World+Biz

United States / Green Party / presidential candidate / Gaza / Israel-Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

1h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

8h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

9h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

40m | Videos
74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

3h | Videos
U.S. universities in turbulence over Gaza cease-fire

U.S. universities in turbulence over Gaza cease-fire

4h | Videos
Helicopter is the only vehicle to enter the village

Helicopter is the only vehicle to enter the village

5h | Videos