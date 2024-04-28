A glance at the most important news of the day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:40 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place today (14 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Heat alert extended till 30 April in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday) as the ongoing heatwave will likely persist for the next 72 hours, starting today (28 April). This extension follows previous warnings issued on 19 April, 22 April, and 25 April.

Two teachers die from 'heatstroke' amid ongoing countrywide heatwave

Two teachers died possibly from 'heat stroke' in Chattogram and Jashore districts on Sunday morning as a severe heatwave is scorching the country.

DSEX surges as Shibli Rubayat reappointment as BSEC chair

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), jumped 97 points to settle at 5,615 today following the reappointment of the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Within this period, 300 issues saw an increase, 52 experienced a decline, and 44 remained unchanged.

Secondary schools, colleges reopen amid heat wave

Secondary schools and colleges which were closed due to heat wave conditions reopen today (Sunday) across the country although the sweltering heat is unlikely to abate soon.

Southeast Asia heatwave shuts schools, stokes power demand

The Philippines announced it will halt in-person classes at public schools, while Thai power demand rose to a record, as the heat wave gripping southern Asia continued to take its toll.

2 Bangladeshis shot dead in New York state

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead in Buffalo City in the state New York by an unknown assailant on Saturday (27 April). The deceased were identified by the local Bangladeshi community as Babul, 45, from Cumilla and Yusuf, 53, from Sylhet.

US presidential candidate Jill Stein arrested at pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University

United States presidential candidate from Green Party Jill Stein was arrested Saturday at a pro-Palestinian protest at Washington University in St Louis.  "We are not aware of any charges at this time," said her campaign spokesperson, reports CNN.

National Bank incurs Tk1,500cr loss in 2023

National Bank (NBL) incurred a loss of around Tk1,500 crore in 2023, according to its annual financial report, which was disclosed via the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday (27 April).

In its statement, the bank mentioned that during the year, NBL was unable to book interest on loans and advances due to non-recovery from defaulters.

Commuters bear the brunt as 48hr transport strike in Ctg underway

A 48-hour transport strike initiated by the Brihattor Chattogram Ganaparibahan Malik Sramik Oikkyo Parishad this morning is significantly disrupting daily life in the port city, which is experiencing a severe heatwave.

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

1h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

8h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

9h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

