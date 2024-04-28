Legal aid is helpless people's right, not a charity: Anisul

Bangladesh

BSS
28 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:31 pm

He also reiterated the call for taking the legal aid programme to the doorsteps of the people to expedite the process

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected

The process getting legal aid by the poor and helpless people is related to country's rule of law, justice, human rights and social equity, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affair Minister Anisul Huq said today (28 April).

"Getting legal aid is the right of poor and helpless people, it is not any kind of charity done for them. It is very natural thing that any insolvent citizen would get government legal aid. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had ensured the access of people of all walks of life in the judicial process as per the constitution," he said while addressing as chief guest of the inaugural function of National Legal Aid Day at capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium this morning.

Expressing his disappointment over apparent ignorance shown towards the matter of getting legal aid by the insolvent people in long 21 years after the killing of Bangabandhu, Anisul Huq said it was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who formulated Legal Aid Services Act in 2000 after forming her first government.

Reiterating his call for taking the legal aid programme to the doorsteps of the people to expedite the process and make it more successful, the law minister further said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's main aim is to provide poor people justice through the legal aid.

"We have to make the upazila and union legal aid committees more effective, increase the contact with the prisons, and lay emphasis on social and humane angles alongside applying of customary law while providing legal aid. We also have to consider the matter of increasing partnership between different public and private agencies to ensure speedy and effective legal aid," he added.

The law minister also said legal aid officers across the country have disposed of 1, 10,836 disputes from July 2015 to March 2024.

Presided over by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the function was also addressed by National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO) director Mohammad Al Mamun.

With the slogan "Smart Legal Aid, Smart Country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh", the day is being observed throughout the country to ensure the rule of law, fundamental human rights and justice for everyone.

Various programs including holding discussions, meetings, legal aid fairs, publication and distribution of magazines, souvenirs and posters, have been organized at the district levels.

