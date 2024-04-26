Dhaka, Bangkok ink five bilateral documents

PM Hasina said the two countries signed an Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Official Passports to facilitate smooth contact between Thai and Bangladeshi officials.

PM Hasina signs MoUs with Thailand on 26 April 2024. Photo: UNB
PM Hasina signs MoUs with Thailand on 26 April 2024. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Thailand today (26 April) signed five bilateral documents on visa exemption,  cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

The documents -- an agreement, three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent (LOI) – were inked in presence of visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Thai counterpart  Srettha Thavisin in Bangkok following a bilateral meeting between the two leaders at Government House (Thai Prime Minister's Office) here.

The documents are - agreement on Visa Exemption for holders of official passports; MoU on Energy Cooperation; MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters; MoU on Cooperation in the field of tourism; and LOI to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year 2024.

Two MoUs on energy cooperation and tourism cooperation was signed by Foreign Minister  Hasan Mahmud from the Bangladesh side, while agreement on Visa Exemption by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, LOI by State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu and and MoU on by National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem.

PM Hasina told a joint press conference that the two sides agreed to commence negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the year 2024 and the two countries have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) on the issue.

She said the two countries signed the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Official Passports to facilitate smooth contact between Thai and Bangladeshi officials.

The PM said MoU on energy cooperation was inked to explore the potential of energy cooperation.

She said MoUs on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters were signed to benefit from Thai knowledge, experiences and the final MoU in the field of tourism was signed to exchange the best tourism practices.

The Thai prime minister, at the joint press conference, said Thailand and Bangladesh are committed to working together towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and expressed optimism that the Letter of Intent would help to expedite the negotiation process.

He said the agreement on visa exemption for holders of official  passports will facilitate more travel between Thai and Bangladeshi officials; The MoU on Energy Cooperation will help materialise the two countries' true potential from energy cooperation; the MoU on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters will lead to effective border control and anti-smuggling operations and; the MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism will allow the two countries to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices in this area.

Earlier on her arrival at Government House,  Hasina was received by Thavisin. She was accorded a warm welcome at the front lawn of Thai Kooh Fah building.

Hasina was accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and Bangbandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq while visiting a Thai handicrafts exhibition at the Government House.

The Bangladesh PM arrived here on Wednesday on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart.
 

