Bangladesh experiencing the longest heatwave on record

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The ongoing heatwave that started sweeping across the country from early April, is the longest-running one in the region's history, meteorologists said today (26 April).

"This is the first time the country has experienced a heatwave running for 26 days straight since 1948, when Bangladesh began to record heatwaves," Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorologist Department (BMD), told The Business Standard.

He said usually, various regions of Bangladesh experience prolonged heatwaves in April. For instance, in 2019, Chuadanga experienced a heatwave that lasted for 23 days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

This year, the heatwaves have lasted over 26 days so far and are feared to prolong a few more days.

According to experts, the ongoing heatwave is also covering more areas than those recorded in previous years.

Meteorologist Mallik, who has been researching heatwaves for a long time, said, "This heatwave has spread to more than 75% of the country. This has never happened in any previous year. Heatwave is sweeping over more than 50 districts. A heatwave of this magnitude has not occurred in any previous year."

Referring to the duration of heatwaves in the past few years, he said, "In 2019, there were 23 consecutive days of heatwave in April in Chuadanga. In April 2023, there were 16 consecutive days of heatwave. Those had low ranges."

He also said Jashore has witnessed the highest number of days with heatwaves in the last 43 years with Dhaka and Chuadanga following respectively.

Chuadanga records highest temperature of the season

Once again, the western district of Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of this year at 42.7 degrees Celsius at 3:00pm Friday (26 April).

As the country boils under a severe heatwave, meteorologists fear that the temperature might surge even further by 30 April.

Last year on 20 April, the district recorded its highest temperature at 42.8°C, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) data.

The continuous blistering heat has proved fatal for at least 30 people in the country, including two people in Chuadanga, in recent times, according to data compiled by The Business Standard from reports published by various media outlets.

Among other districts, Jashore's highest temperature was at 40.8°C and Dhaka's temperature peaked at 38.1°C on the day.

