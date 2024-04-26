Railway plans extension of special train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar route till 30 May

A proposal has been sent to the Central Railway Building (CRB) in Chattogram to keep the Cox's Bazar Special train running till 30 May, Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saiful Islam said today (26 April)

Coxs Bazar express started for Dhakat at 12:40pm on 1 December. Photo: TBS
Coxs Bazar express started for Dhakat at 12:40pm on 1 December. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Railway is planning to extend the special train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route till 30 May amid increased demand from passengers.

A proposal has been sent to the Central Railway Building (CRB) in Chattogram to keep the Cox's Bazar Special train running till 30 May, Chattogram Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saiful Islam said today (26 April).

"We are waiting for the approval of Railway Bhaban," he added.

On 8 April, the Railway launched a special train service from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The service is set to be closed from 29 April.

Tapas Kumar Das, chief mechanical engineer of Eastern Railway Region, said, "We are facing an acute engine shortage. The Cox's Bazar Special train has been running for so long with the engine of a freight train. It will be closed from 29 April.

"However, another intercity train will start operating from Cox's Bazar."

Earlier, the newly appointed Railways Minister Md Zillul Hakim, had announced that a commuter train would be launched on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route by April.

But it has not been implemented yet.

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Railway / Cox's Bazar

