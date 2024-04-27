Dhaka north to create 'artificial rain' following heat officer’s advice

Dhaka North City Corporation spraying water using its spray cannon amid extreme heat in Agargaon, Dhaka on Saturday, 27 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Dhaka North City Corporation spraying water using its spray cannon amid extreme heat in Agargaon, Dhaka on Saturday, 27 April 2024. Photo: TBS

In an effort to mitigate the effects of the heatwave, Dhaka North City Corporation will create 'artificial rain' in various streets of the city to provide some relief to the city dwellers from the ongoing heatwave, said Mayor Md Atiqul Islam. 

"We are taking measures following several recommendations from the chief heat officer. We will create artificial rain on various streets of Dhaka using the city corporation's spray cannon vehicles," he said today (27 April) after inspecting the water spraying activities in Agargaon.

"We have two of these spray machines. They will roam the streets and create artificial rain from 11am to 4pm. Each vehicle can spray about 400,000 litres of water per day," he added.

"For the small alleys and streets where the large vehicles cannot enter, smaller water spraying vehicles will operate. We have ten such vehicles. Although this activity was previously limited to specific areas on a smaller scale, it will now operate regularly during this heatwave," the mayor said. 

The mayor also mentioned that officials have been instructed to create 'artificial rain' in parks and sports fields within a week.

He added that 200 vans would distribute drinking water in various areas of Dhaka North, with three vans per ward. These vans will also provide water near parks and sports fields, an initiative that has started today.

He also urged the residents to care for the trees around their homes.
 

