600 sacks of illegally stockpiled sugar seized from Ctg furniture factory

Crime

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A mobile court seized 600 sacks of sugar, stored illegally at a furniture factory in Chattogram city's Boddarhat area. 

Executive Magistrate Arafat Siddique conducted the drive on Saturday (27 April). 

The factory owner, Md Abdur Rabban, was also arrested during the drive.

Executive Magistrate Arafat Siddiqui said the factory owner failed to present valid documents for purchasing sugar. 

Mentioning that the stored sugars were found in fresh brand bags without proper approval, he said upon investigation with company officials, it was verified that the sugar did not belong to them. 

Consequently, the factory owner, Abdur Rabban, was detained and handed over to Chandgaon Police Station.
 

