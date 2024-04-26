Daiki Axis to manufacture sewage treatment plants in Bangladesh

Daiki Axis, a leading global manufacturer of sewage treatment plants, has announced the launch of its Bangladesh subsidiary, Daiki Axis Bangladesh.

This new venture, operating with 100% Japanese investment, will focus on the local production of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) utilising Johkasou technology.

The company, in a press release, highlighted the project's environmental benefits, aiming to establish a more sustainable water management system in Bangladesh.

Johkasou is a highly regarded Japanese wastewater treatment technology known for its efficiency. Johkasou technology optimises wastewater treatment by filtering contaminants and minimising greenhouse gas emissions.

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, present as the chief guest at the launching announcement event, said STPs need to be made mandatory in Dhaka as it is among the most polluted cities in the world.

"The water pollution is so acute that swimming in the Buriganga or any river in Dhaka is no longer possible. In this regard Daiki's initiative is commendable and I hope that the Japanese company Daiki Axis will help reduce water pollution in Bangladesh," he said.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, the special guest at the event, said that Japan's Johkasou technology model can offer a solution to avoid connecting sewerage pipelines directly to canals or drains.

"This approach removes wastewater without the need for a separate line system. They are working to establish factories in Bangladesh, and I have also implemented this model in my own house, which poses no harm to the environment," he added.

Since 2018, Daiki Axis has completed numerous projects through a strategic partnership with Charm Ltd in Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi company will also collaborate with Daiki Axis to manufacture STP locally, where Japan-originated Johkasou technology will be implemented.

Various prominent figures, including Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Tatsuya Machida, Vice Chancellor of BUET Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Rajuk Chairman Maj Gen Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar among others attended the ceremony.

Moreover, at the event, the Public Works Department (PWD) and Dhaka North City Corporation were honoured with the 'Daiki Axis Global Award for Environment Protection & Conservation 2024' award.

These organisations were selected by Daiki Axis globally for their relentless efforts in fighting environmental pollution, preserving natural resources, and improving the citizens' lives of the capital Dhaka.