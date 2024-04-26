Daiki Axis to manufacture sewage treatment plants in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 10:49 pm

Related News

Daiki Axis to manufacture sewage treatment plants in Bangladesh

This new venture, operating with 100% Japanese investment, will focus on the local production of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) utilising Johkasou technology.

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 10:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daiki Axis, a leading global manufacturer of sewage treatment plants, has announced the launch of its Bangladesh subsidiary, Daiki Axis Bangladesh. 

This new venture, operating with 100% Japanese investment, will focus on the local production of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) utilising Johkasou technology.

The company, in a press release, highlighted the project's environmental benefits, aiming to establish a more sustainable water management system in Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Johkasou is a highly regarded Japanese wastewater treatment technology known for its efficiency. Johkasou technology optimises wastewater treatment by filtering contaminants and minimising greenhouse gas emissions.

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, present as the chief guest at the launching announcement event, said STPs need to be made mandatory in Dhaka as it is among the most polluted cities in the world.

"The water pollution is so acute that swimming in the Buriganga or any river in Dhaka is no longer possible. In this regard Daiki's initiative is commendable and I hope that the Japanese company Daiki Axis will help reduce water pollution in Bangladesh," he said.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, the special guest at the event, said that Japan's Johkasou technology model can offer a solution to avoid connecting sewerage pipelines directly to canals or drains.

"This approach removes wastewater without the need for a separate line system. They are working to establish factories in Bangladesh, and I have also implemented this model in my own house, which poses no harm to the environment," he added.

Since 2018, Daiki Axis has completed numerous projects through a strategic partnership with Charm Ltd in Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi company will also collaborate with Daiki Axis to manufacture STP locally, where Japan-originated Johkasou technology will be implemented.

Various prominent figures, including Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Tatsuya Machida, Vice Chancellor of BUET Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, Rajuk Chairman Maj Gen Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar among others attended the ceremony.

Moreover, at the event, the Public Works Department (PWD) and Dhaka North City Corporation were honoured with the 'Daiki Axis Global Award for Environment Protection & Conservation 2024' award.

These organisations were selected by Daiki Axis globally for their relentless efforts in fighting environmental pollution, preserving natural resources, and improving the citizens' lives of the capital Dhaka.

Top News

Sewage / treatment plans / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

7h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

13h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

14h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

1d | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

1h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

1d | Videos