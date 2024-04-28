Two teachers die from 'heatstroke' amid ongoing countrywide heatwave

Bangladesh

UNB
28 April, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:42 pm

In Chattogram, madrasah teacher Maulana Md Mostak Ahmed Kutubi Alkaderi, 55, fell unconscious while going to his workplace from his home in the Mohra area of Chandgaon.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two teachers died possibly from 'heat stroke' in Chattogram and Jashore districts on Sunday morning as a severe heatwave is scorching the country.

In Chattogram, madrasah teacher Maulana Md Mostak Ahmed Kutubi Alkaderi, 55, fell unconscious while going to his workplace from his home in the Mohra area of Chandgaon.

Kutubi Alkaderi, son of late Khalilur Rahman of Kutubdia Lemshikhali in Cox's Bazar district and father of two sons and one daughter, used to work at Khitapchar Azizia Mabudia Alim Madrasha in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram.

Witnesses said when the madrasha teacher boarded the ferry at Kalurghat around 9:00am suddenly he collapsed.

Later, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) where doctors declared him dead.

In Jashore, Ahsan Habib, an assistant teacher at Ahmedabad High School, died from an apparent heat stroke on Sunday in Sadar upazila.

AZM Parvez Masud, headmaster of the school, said Habib fell sick around 9 am when he went to school after working in a field.

Later, he was taken to Jashore General Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.

The body was kept at Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Police Station.

The reason behind the death will be known after autopsy, he said.

