Commuters bear the brunt as 48hr transport strike in Ctg underway

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A 48-hour transport strike initiated by the Brihattor Chattogram Ganaparibahan Malik Sramik Oikkyo Parishad this morning is significantly disrupting daily life in the port city, which is experiencing a severe heatwave.

The strike, which affects buses, minibuses, human haulers, autorickshaws, and other three-wheelers, has caused considerable difficulties for commuters across the city.

From early in the morning, commuters, including office workers, students, and senior citizens, were seen waiting for long periods at several points in the port city due to the scarcity of mass transportation. The streets showed a markedly decreased traffic flow, with most vehicles off the roads responding to the strike call.

Transport workers confirmed that no long-distance buses departed from Chattogram today. Md Musa, the transport body's member secretary, stated that the movement of buses and three-wheeler vehicles had been suspended since 6am.

Buses from other parts of the country are also prohibited from entering Chattogram during the strike period.

The strike was called following an incident where students of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) reportedly set buses on fire in protest after two of their peers were killed in a road accident.

The students, Shanto Saha and Tawfiq Hasan, both from the Civil Engineering department, died when a bus hit their motorbike on the Chattogram-Kaptai road on 22 Apri.

In retaliation, some CUET students vandalized three buses and set another on fire. The protests escalated over the following days, leading to the university's closure and the postponement of academic activities.

Demands and protests

The transport workers' strike is a protest against the damage inflicted on their vehicles. It calls for compensation for the burnt buses and the arrest of the accused students.

The strike encompasses Chattogram city, district, Cox's Bazar, and three hilly districts. It aims to press home a four-point demand, emphasizing "the need for justice and reparations" for the damages incurred during the student protests.

Despite the widespread disruption, the strike organizers say that the strike will not affect emergency vehicles, including ambulances. The transport strike is scheduled to conclude at 6am on Tuesday.

The CUET administration attempted to quell the unrest by meeting with the protesting students, who assured them they would halt their demonstrations and return to academic activities.

However, following an emergency syndicate committee meeting on 26 April, CUET authorities decided to keep the campus closed until 9 May.

