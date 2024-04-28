When drinking water becomes a form of charity

In the scorching heat of Dhaka, where temperatures soared mercilessly to 40 degrees Celsius, Mohammad Kalam's throat was parched.

Beneath the passenger seat of his rickshaw, his two-litre water bottle had run dry by noon. Now, as the clock struck 1 pm, he paddled his way along Satmasjid Road, his eyes desperately scanning for a source of drinking water.

Then he remembered a place. Veering off towards Dhanmondi 8/A, he reached House number 67. Adorning the wall of this house was a sign that read, 'Filtered Pure Drinking Water,' beneath which two water taps stuck out, each generously dispensing cold water free of charge.

To Kalam, this wasn't just convenience; it was "an act of serving Allah."

Photo: Miraz Hossain

These water taps, supported by a three-layered filter and an electric cooling machine behind the wall, have been a godsend since last year for many during the hot summer in Dhaka.

"God bless them," Kalam said gratefully, pausing after taking a big gulp of water. With a sigh of relief, he splashed the refreshing liquid over his face and weary eyes, making way for others in line to fill their bottles.

Another rickshaw driver, Monsur Hossain, echoed Kalam's sentiments, praising the thoughtful initiative.

"The landowner set up the filter as an act of social service for pedestrians last year when temperatures soared," explained Mohammad Jahangir, the caretaker of the building.

Inspired by this act of kindness, two more houses on the same road (House numbers 77 and 74) followed suit, installing similar filters, with one even providing cups for those without bottles.

Photo: Miraz Hossain

Mahmudul Haque, a cigarette vendor, expressed his appreciation, labelling it as a uniquely kind initiative. Meanwhile, Saddam Hossain, a pickup driver, filled his bottle for lunch, grateful for the respite from the heat.

In my 10-minute stay, I counted at least 17 people collecting or drinking water from the taps.

And it wasn't just this road; across the city, amidst the punishing heat, numerous house owners are displaying similar acts of kindness.

For instance, in front of House number 6 on Road 14, Sector 7, Uttara, a simple water filter stands. The woman responsible for setting it up went a step further, adding ice to the water to ensure it was refreshingly cool.

Photo: Miraz Hossain

Though she declined to speak, the caretaker of the house, Mamun Sarker, shared, "Madam is very religious. She has a heart for all, even for birds. She keeps water in her verandah so that birds can drink from it." My rickshaw driver and I also quenched our thirst for this filter.

In Uttara, there are several other houses like this one. For instance, in the same sector, Road 29, House number 7 has been providing water since last year. Abul Hossain, a vegetable vendor, was taking water from here to splash on his face as well as to sprinkle over his vegetables.

Photo: Miraz Hossain

Likewise, House 7 on Road 27 set up a small water tank outside the gate, while House 6 on Road 17 extended a tap from inside, and House 39 on Road 18 installed a filter and also hung a mug for convenience.

These gestures of goodwill are mirrored by several other houses in other sectors in Uttara. One particular place even goes the extra mile by keeping biscuits in a jar above the water container.

The spirit of generosity extends beyond Uttara. Free drinking water taps can be found right across from The Westin Hotel in Gulshan and next to the Central Hospital on Green Road. Additionally, several free water drinking taps have been recently installed in areas like Banani, Banasree, and Bashundhara R/A.

Photo: Collected

This act of kindness, with a photo of House 67 of Dhanmondi 8/A, recently went viral on social media and people are praising it wholeheartedly.

As my rickshaw driver put it, "If a tap of water can make the day a little easier for others, that's a good job done, and the Almighty will return the favour in other ways."