Dhaka Ahsania Mission wins OPEC Fund Annual Award

The Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) has once again been recognised internationally for its outstanding contribution to the development sector.

The organisation has been awarded the OPEC Fund Annual Award for Development 2023, reads a press statement issued today (28 April).

The award was handed over on the day to the mission's President Kazi Rafiqul Alam by its Executive Director, Md Shajedul Qayyum Dulal, through a formal ceremony at the auditorium of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Dhanmondi.

Mission President Kazi Rafiqul Alam said, "Another feather has been added to the crown of Dhaka Ahsania Mission. We are recognised internationally once again.

"And this recognition came in exchange for our merit and hard work. We have carried out the creative activities of Dhaka Ahsania Mission with hard work and he urged us to continue this in the future."

Md Shajedul officially received the award from the OPEC authority in Vienna, Austria on behalf of Dhaka Ahsania Mission President Kazi Rafiqul Alam on 22 April.

During today's handing-over ceremony was presided over by Dhaka Ahsania Mission President Kazi Rafiqul Alam.

The Vice-Presidents of DAM Prof Dr Golam Rahman, Professor Dr Abu Tweb Abu Ahmed, Professor Dr Kazi Shariful Alam, and Mission General Secretary Eng AFM Gholam Sharfuddin, spoke on the occasion, while Kazi Ali Reza, Director of the Public Relations Division of Dhaka Ahsania Mission, gave the welcome address.