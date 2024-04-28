Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

If you're in the market for scooters, you'll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

In the narrow yet bustling streets of Bangladesh's major cities especially Dhaka, where manoeuvrability and efficiency are paramount, having a two-wheeler has become more of a necessity than a lifestyle statement.

Despite motorcycles being the primary choice for two-wheelers in Bangladesh, more people are opting for scooters as they are easier to handle and somewhat more comfortable to ride.

If you're in the market for scooters, you'll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. In this article, we have listed the top three entry-level scooters in the market, within Tk2 lakh 5 thousand, each coming with its own set of pros and cons.

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition: For sporty commutes

TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition. Photo: Collected

If there's one scooter that's redefining the scooter scene in Bangladesh, it's the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition. With its sleek and sporty design along with cutting-edge features, this scooter has proved to be a fan favourite in the scooter segment of Bangladesh.

At the heart of the Ntorq Race Edition beats a 125cc 3V single-cylinder air-cooled carburettor engine that churns out an impressive 9.25 bhp of maximum power and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque, making it one of the most powerful scooters in its class and creating a thrilling ride every time.

It's not only about power; the Ntorq Race Edition comes loaded with features which are traditionally absent in other scooters in this segment. From a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity to a navigation assist system and even Bluetooth-enabled audio playback, this scooter seamlessly integrates technology into the riding experience.

While its race-inspired graphics, LED headlamp and diamond-cut alloy wheels will make heads turn, its sporty engine turns out to be the reason behind its poor fuel economy of about 40 km/l and stiff suspensions. Yet, for the thrill seeker who plans to commute conveniently without compromising style, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is the ultimate ride.

Specifications:

Engine: 125cc 3V single cylinder air-cooled

Transmission: Automatic

Max. Power: 9.25 bhp at 7,500 rpm

Max. Torque: 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm

Weight: 116 kg

Price: Tk 1,98,000

Suzuki Access FI CBS: Elegant and efficient

Suzuki Access 125 FI CBS. Photo: Collected

Unlike the other scooters in this list, this one takes the complete opposite route of a retro-styled elegant design. The chrome accents and stylish bodywork definitely won't be everyone's cup of tea in this modern day and age but under the hood, the Access offers the most technologically advanced engine in its segment.

It is powered by a 125cc fuel-injected engine that's arguably the most refined in this segment. Producing 8.6 bhp and 10.2 Nm of maximum power and torque respectively, the Access aims to deliver smooth and responsive performance in the most efficient way possible.

Speaking of efficiency, Access has the best fuel economy in its segment, with users claiming an average fuel economy in cities north of 50 km/l.

While the locally available variant of the Access doesn't offer a modern instrument cluster, it impresses users with its best-in-class storage space and its Combined Braking System (CBS) that's designed to reduce tyre skidding, thus enhancing safety and control for its riders.

When Access FI was first launched in Bangladesh in 2021, it had a price tag of only Tk1,65,000, which made it a steal at that time.

However, given its significant price jump of about Tk40,000 earlier this year to Tk2,05,000, with no improvement in specifications, it should now be catered to those who value comfort and economy over anything else.

Specifications:

Engine: 125cc air-cooled single cylinder

Transmission: Automatic

Max. Power: 8.7 ps at 6,750 rpm

Max. Torque: 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm

Weight: 102 kg

Price: Tk 2,05,000

Taro Imola 150: Made for speed

Taro Imola 150. Photo: Collected

The Taro Imola 150 is easily the best value-for-money scooter in this segment. With an inspired Italian design fair, the Imola is the sportiest scooter in its segment.

At first glance, the multi-layered design theme of the Imola looks extremely sporty from every angle, especially when paired with its LED headlight and taillight. However, in its case, it's more form than function as the pillion seat is extremely small for long rides.

Starting the Imola with its smart keyless ignition system reveals Taro's signature growling exhaust note. At the heat, it has a powerful 150cc single-cylinder carburettor engine that produces a maximum power of 12.1 bhp as well as 12.1 Nm of torque.

Hence, whether you're zipping through city traffic or hitting the highway, the Imola's potent engine will ensure exhilarating performance every time you twist the throttle.

However, given its tiny wheels, the scooter could severely benefit from the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). Besides, given its sporty outlook, a digital instrument cluster would've also been the cherry on top.

Yet, the Imola is a very appealing scooter with an even more appealing price tag of Tk1,90,000 which easily makes it one of the most affordable 150cc two-wheelers in the current market.

Specifications:

Engine: 149.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled

Transmission: Automatic

Max. Power: 9.0 kW at 8,000 rpm

Max. Torque: 12.1 Nm at 6000 rpm

Weight: 137 kg

Price: Tk 1,90,000