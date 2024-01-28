Beacon Pharma profit surges 25% in H1

Stocks

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 07:06 pm

Related News

Beacon Pharma profit surges 25% in H1

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 07:06 pm
Beacon Pharma profit surges 25% in H1

Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited has disclosed a substantial 25% growth in profit for the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The drug manufacturer unveiled the half-yearly financial statement of FY2023-24 at a meeting held on Sunday (28 January).

According to the price-sensitive statement, its earnings per share was Tk3.25, compared to Tk2.60 for the same period a year ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its shares closed at Tk225.80 each on Sunday, which was 0.44% higher than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Beacon Pharmaceuticals / shares / profit / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

6h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

10h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

1h | Videos
Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

Why the tax rate of the telcos will be like the tobacco business?

28m | Videos
Every house in Syedpur is a factory

Every house in Syedpur is a factory

7h | Videos
Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

Why Chattogram franchise retaining the team despite not seeing a profit

21h | Videos