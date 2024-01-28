Beacon Pharma profit surges 25% in H1

Beacon Pharmaceuticals Limited has disclosed a substantial 25% growth in profit for the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The drug manufacturer unveiled the half-yearly financial statement of FY2023-24 at a meeting held on Sunday (28 January).

According to the price-sensitive statement, its earnings per share was Tk3.25, compared to Tk2.60 for the same period a year ago.

Its shares closed at Tk225.80 each on Sunday, which was 0.44% higher than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.