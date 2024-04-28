BNP should be ashamed of Pakistan PM's remarks over Bangladesh: Quader

BNP should be ashamed of Pakistani Prime Minister's remarks over the development of Bangladesh, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (28 April).

"BNP leaders cannot witness the country's development as they put on black glasses," he said after paying tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Jamal by placing wreaths at his grave at Banani graveyard on his 71st birthday.

Commenting on Bangladesh's economic growth, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said they feel ashamed looking towards how Bangladesh made tremendous strides in industrial growth.

Noting that BNP has friendship with Pakistan, Quader said though Pakistan can see Bangladesh progress, BNP fails to do so.

He said once Pakistan considered Bangladesh as its burden but now, they feel ashamed looking towards Bangladesh.

In response to a comment of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader that there was pressure on the party to take part in the national polls, the AL general secretary said Jatiya Party was born at gunpoint, not through democratic means.

Quader said 42% people cast their votes in the elections and there was no incident of killing on the day of voting.

"We didn't feel any pressure here," he said.

GM Quader himself should clear under whose pressure and why they took part in the elections, he said.

The minister said 15 August 1975 carnage was perpetrated to eliminate Bangabandhu family forever from Bangladesh.

Mentioning that Mostaq-Zia clique patronised the killers, he said with the assassination of Bangabandhu, the politics of killing, coup and conspiracy began in the country, he said.

After returning home, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina stopped the politics of coup and conspiracy and introduced the trend of development and progress, said Quader.

The country's development spree is being continued amid the stable situation with the continuation of the Awami League government, he said.

At first, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader paid tributes to Sheikh Jamal by placing a wreath at his grave. Later, on behalf of the AL, he laid another wreath to Jamal's grave.

AL Presidium Member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Afjal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Publicity and Publications Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present.

