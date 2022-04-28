Standard Bank holds 357th board meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

Standard Bank holds 357th board meeting

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 07:58 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The 357th Board Meeting of Standard Bank Ltd has been held on Wednesday (27 April) through digital platform.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-haj Mohammed Yousuf Chowhdury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain, and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza also attended the meeting.

Standard Bank Limited (SBL) / board meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Being a pharmacist in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

Do our classrooms know a war in Europe is changing the world?

8h | Panorama
“Kitty”, the robot Prapty Rahman developed with her team to grow logic capacity among children. Photo: Courtesy

Ministry of Codes: A young woman’s mission to make STEM accessible to students

8h | Pursuit
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Subsidies are facilitating the concentration of exports, not diversification’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

1d | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

1d | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

1d | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access