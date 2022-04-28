Standard Bank holds 357th board meeting

The 357th Board Meeting of Standard Bank Ltd has been held on Wednesday (27 April) through digital platform.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Ferdous Ali Khan, Directors Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar Saha, Ferozur Rahman, Md Monzur Alam, SAM Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Al-haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Gulzar Ahmed, Md Zahedul Hoque, Al-haj Mohammed Yousuf Chowhdury, Kazi Khurram Ahmed, AKM Abdul Alim, Md Abul Hossain, and Independent Directors Najmul Huq Chaudhury and Golam Hafiz Ahmed.

Managing Director & CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Deputy Managing Director and COO Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO M Latif Hasan and acting Company Secretary Md Ali Reza also attended the meeting.