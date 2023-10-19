Standard Chartered to contribute almost BDT 94 million to support climate-impacted haor farmers in partnership with BRAC

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with BRAC to help uplift haor-based farmers in Sunamganj and Habiganj and to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change in these flood prone areas.

As part of the initiative, the Bank is working with BRAC to provide clients with resilient seed inputs, essential agricultural technologies, a path towards sustainable agricultural mechanisation, post-harvest storage facilities, and a variety of training opportunities.

The project will also help protect lives and livelihoods in haor areas by planting 30,000 palm trees, which will prevent lightning-strike related deaths as unpredictable weather events become increasingly more common.

This collaborative and comprehensive intervention covers the major steps of a typical agricultural cycle.

In particular, the introduction and integration of new technologies – known as agricultural mechanisation – has an immense impact on farmers and their work.

Agricultural mechanisation significantly contributes to the sustainable development of agricultural practices and food systems by making a variety of activities and functions more efficient, effective, and environmentally friendly.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "Life in Bangladesh's haor areas is turbulent – especially for farmers looking to cultivate essential crops such as rice.

By accelerating modernisation and knowledge-sharing across our agriculture sector, Standard Chartered is playing an active role in promoting new solutions that boost productivity, ensure food security, and positively impact the lives of our most valuable community members. We are honoured to collaborate with BRAC to work towards solutions that contribute to building a better, more sustainable world."

Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC Bangladesh, said, "We are proud to join hands with Standard Chartered to extend assistance to the disadvantaged haor-based farmers.

This partnership is in line with BRAC's mission to be at the forefront of a more sustainable and greener future.

Equipping marginalised farmers with cutting-edge agricultural machinery and climate-resilient seeds will ensure cost reduction and increased productivity.

Currently, 50% of our women-centric flagship programme, 'Dabi,' is engaged in agriculture. This collaboration will help them to realise their enormous potential, subsequently yielding a positive impact on their livelihoods and contributing to Bangladesh's food security."

The agreement between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and BRAC was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC Bangladesh.

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience.

For more than 118 years, the Bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities; expanding the reach and scale of services and initiatives to promote greater inclusion; and creating new opportunities for stakeholders.

BRAC is a leading international non-profit organisation with a mission to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and social injustice.

Established by Sir Fazle Hasan Abed in 1972, after the independence of Bangladesh, BRAC is present in all 64 districts of Bangladesh as well as 11 other countries in Asia, Africa, and the Americas working with communities in marginalised situations, hard-to-reach areas, and post-disaster settings with a particular focus on women and children.