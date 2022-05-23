Incepta’s Linatab-E will play a vital role in Diabetes Treatment: Speakers 

Corporates

TBS Report 
23 May, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:06 pm

Incepta’s Linatab-E will play a vital role in Diabetes Treatment: Speakers 

Speaking at a seminar in the capital, specialist doctors have said with a groundbreaking combination, Incepta's drug Linatab-E will play a major role in controlling and treating diabetes.

The scientific seminar titled "Breaking Through Combination Diabetes Management" was organised by Incepta Pharmaceuticals at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital Monday (23 May), reads a press release. 

National Professor Dr AK Azad Khan was present as the chief guest on the occasion. Former BARDEM Director General Prof Dr Jafar Ahmed Latif was present as an expert panel negotiator. 

NICVD Director Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, United Hospital Senior Consultant Prof Dr Hafizur Rahman, Head Professor of the Department of Endocrinology at BARDEM Dr Md Feroz Amin, Head Professor, Department of Endocrinology, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Dr Indrajith Prasad were present in the programme. 

Recently Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited introduced a drug called Linatab-E for diabetic patients, which has given new hope to diabetic patients. It is currently the most modern and safest drug for diabetic control, a combination of linagliptin and ampagliflozin.
 

Incepta pharmaceuticals

