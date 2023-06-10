Scientific convention 'SCAI course on complex PCI' held

A scientific conference titled 'SCAI course on complex PCI' (percutaneous coronary intervention) was held in the capital's Hotel Sonargaon on 8-9 June.

The conference was organised by Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Intervention (SCAI), reads a press release.

More than 500 specialists and young interventional cardiologists from the country and abroad attended the two-day conference.

At the conference, risks, steps-to-be-taken, treatments and modern medical technologies on massive heart attacks were discussed in various sessions.

The inaugural speech of the conference was delivered by SCAI's Course Director and heart specialist MG Azam.

The keynote was presented by Dr Luis A Guzman of West Virginia University.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd was the main scientific partner of the conference.