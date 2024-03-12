Incepta Pharmaceuticals inaugurates modern depot in Khulna

Corporates

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:00 pm

Related News

Incepta Pharmaceuticals inaugurates modern depot in Khulna

Press Release
12 March, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, opened a modern depot at Khalishpur in Khulna on Thursday (7 March).

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., inaugurated the depot with all modern facilities for storing medicines., reads a press release.

Vice Chairman of Incepta Hasnin Muktadir, Head of Admin Zahidul Alam, Distribution Manager Shafiul Alam Shaheen, Bricks and Bridges Managing Director Mostafa Mohammad Masud, two young architects and directors Nabila Noreen and Nahid Sharmin of Ree Architects were also present during the opening ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Before officially opening the depot, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director Abdul Muktadir, was warmly greeted by the employees at the Khulna office, who welcomed him with floral arrangements.

Incepta's Head of Administration, Zahidul Alam, emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring the quality of medicines by establishing a specialized storage facility in Khulna. Equipped with cold room facilities, this depot ensures optimal conditions for storing various injections, vaccines, and medicines at specific temperatures, thereby upholding the highest standards of quality control.

Incepta pharmaceuticals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

6h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

Why is the United States engaged in war for 80 consecutive years

4h | Videos
Halal food stores have increased in Japan

Halal food stores have increased in Japan

5h | Videos
Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

7h | Videos
What risks for depositors in bank merger

What risks for depositors in bank merger

3h | Videos