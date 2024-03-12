Incepta Pharmaceuticals inaugurates modern depot in Khulna

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country, opened a modern depot at Khalishpur in Khulna on Thursday (7 March).

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., inaugurated the depot with all modern facilities for storing medicines., reads a press release.

Vice Chairman of Incepta Hasnin Muktadir, Head of Admin Zahidul Alam, Distribution Manager Shafiul Alam Shaheen, Bricks and Bridges Managing Director Mostafa Mohammad Masud, two young architects and directors Nabila Noreen and Nahid Sharmin of Ree Architects were also present during the opening ceremony.

Before officially opening the depot, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director Abdul Muktadir, was warmly greeted by the employees at the Khulna office, who welcomed him with floral arrangements.

Incepta's Head of Administration, Zahidul Alam, emphasized the company's commitment to ensuring the quality of medicines by establishing a specialized storage facility in Khulna. Equipped with cold room facilities, this depot ensures optimal conditions for storing various injections, vaccines, and medicines at specific temperatures, thereby upholding the highest standards of quality control.