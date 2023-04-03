Awareness session on Autism among general people held

03 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
Awareness session on Autism among general people held

Photo: PR
An awareness programme on Autism was held on Sunday (2 April) in the Conference Room of National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, Dhaka.

The programme was organised by Department of Paediatric Neurology, National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital. Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd was the scientific partner, reads a press release.

The session was chaired by Prof Dr Narayan Saha, head of Paediatric Neurology, National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital. From the department of Paediatric Neurology, Associate Professor Dr Bithi Debnath, Assistant Professors Dr Nazmul Haque and Dr Mohammad Monir Hossain, Jr Consultant Dr Jobaida Parvin and Child Psychologist Bipasha Roy were the main speakers of this programme.

Prof Dr Quazi Deen Mohammad, director and professor of Neurology and Prof Dr Md Badrul Alam, joint director and professor of Neurology, National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital were present as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Vote of thanks was given by Prof Dr Ariful Islam.

Many renowned physicians of National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital were also present.

The main topic of this programme was to create an awareness among general people about Autism.

In the morning, a rally was also held on the occasion of Autism Awareness Day.

