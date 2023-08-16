Award-giving ceremony of Incepta-PHA Stroke Medicine Award 2023

Award giving ceremony of the Incepta-PHA Stroke Medicine Award was held today (16 August) at the Semi Conference room of the National Institute of Neuroscience (NINS).

Incepta-PHA travel fellowship award is given to young and talented physicians of different specialities, reads a press release.

This time, it is awarded to Dr Shahadat Hasan, NINS. He will travel to the United Kingdom to receive advanced training for weeks at Hyperacute Stroke Unit, Darent Valley Hospital Dartford and Gravesham NHS trust.

Chairperson of the program was Prof Quazi Din Mohammad, director, NINS.

Other respected physicians were also present. Dr Tasbirul Islam, chairman of PHA gave the welcome speech and Vote of Thanks by Ashraf Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director, Sales, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The program ended with the award handover to the winner.