Military delegates from NDC visit Incepta factory

A high level armed forces representative team visited Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited's Savar factory at Zirabo on Thursday (11 May).

The visit was organised as a part of National Defence College's course curriculum, reads a press release.

Led by Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam, the civil service of Bangladesh and representatives of friendly countries like Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Oman, Sri Lanka, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia took part in the visit. The team consisted of more than 100 military delegates.

Mahbubul Karim, chief operating officer of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, briefed the manufacturing procedure and operation, maintenance, and future plans of the company to the team members. After that, the team observed the hi-tech procedure of the production of international standard medicines and vaccines and the overall management system.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam said, "It is impressive that medicines are being produced in Bangladesh maintaining international standards. It is a huge success. Today we see that we are not behind America or Europe in terms of quality medicine production."

Among the senior officers of the armed forces, Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan, Major General Syed Tareq Hussain and Major General Md Mostagousur Rahman Khan were also present.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited started its journey in 1999. This company became successful in bringing a positive change in the pharmaceuticals arena of the country by producing international standard medicines and life saving vaccines using hi-tech and long experience.