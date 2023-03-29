foodpanda launches 'Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest'

foodpanda Bangladesh has launched a campaign called "Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest" to celebrate the month of Ramadan and build a sense of community through the act of sharing meals with friends and families.

The campaign was organised in association with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and prothomalo.com, bKash, Eastern Bank Limited and Pran Frooto where restaurants from other parts of the city have joined hands to bring convenience for its customers under one roof. The dedicated venues for the event are: DNCC Banani Food Court, Banani and Shimanto Square, Dhanmondi, said a press release.

Starting from this week, customers living near Banani and Dhanmondi can place an order for delivery or pick-up from their favorite food outlets. The Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest will feature a wide selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies, which will go live from 2pm onwards in the app.

foodpanda brought all the heritage brands such as Decent Pastry Shop, Jaipur Sweets, Bar-B-Q Tonite, Haji Nanna Biryani and new crowd favorites like Tarka, Tri-State Eatery, and Iftarwala. This campaign also aims to make the experience affordable and accessible for everyone by ensuring that the pricing remains reasonable.

According to the media release, customers, who want to purchase directly from the iftar stalls, but do not have the foodpanda app installed on their phones can reach out to dedicated volunteers at the venues to get help with installing and placing orders through the app.

Manisha Safiya Tarek, head of marketing at foodpanda, said, "As the leading food delivery app of the country, we strive to stay relevant where our customers need us the most. The beauty and cultural significance of these offline bazaars during Ramadan is one that brings communities together and we want to be a part of that story. We are bringing the best iftar offerings from all over Dhaka so that it is convenient for our customers to find their favourites whether through seamless pick-up service at the venue or through delivery from the comfort of their homes."