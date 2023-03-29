foodpanda launches 'Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest'

Corporates

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

foodpanda launches 'Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest'

Press Release
29 March, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 01:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

foodpanda Bangladesh has launched a campaign called "Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest" to celebrate the month of Ramadan and build a sense of community through the act of sharing meals with friends and families. 

The campaign was organised in association with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and prothomalo.com, bKash, Eastern Bank Limited and Pran Frooto where restaurants from other parts of the city have joined hands to bring convenience for its customers under one roof. The dedicated venues for the event are: DNCC Banani Food Court, Banani and Shimanto Square, Dhanmondi, said a press release.

Starting from this week, customers living near Banani and Dhanmondi can place an order for delivery or pick-up from their favorite food outlets. The Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest will feature a wide selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies, which will go live from 2pm onwards in the app.

foodpanda brought all the heritage brands such as Decent Pastry Shop, Jaipur Sweets, Bar-B-Q Tonite, Haji Nanna Biryani and new crowd favorites like Tarka, Tri-State Eatery, and Iftarwala. This campaign also aims to make the experience affordable and accessible for everyone by ensuring that the pricing remains reasonable.

According to the media release, customers, who want to purchase directly from the iftar stalls, but do not have the foodpanda app installed on their phones can reach out to dedicated volunteers at the venues to get help with installing and placing orders through the app.

Manisha Safiya Tarek, head of marketing at foodpanda, said, "As the leading food delivery app of the country, we strive to stay relevant where our customers need us the most. The beauty and cultural significance of these offline bazaars during Ramadan is one that brings communities together and we want to be a part of that story. We are bringing the best iftar offerings from all over Dhaka so that it is convenient for our customers to find their favourites whether through seamless pick-up service at the venue or through delivery from the comfort of their homes." 

Foodpanda / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

1h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

2h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

3h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

2h | Tech Talk
FIFA has changed the penalty rules

FIFA has changed the penalty rules

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year