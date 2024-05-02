Mothers to get five Star Treatment on coming Mother's Day 

In honor of the love, care, and dedication mothers share each day, foodpanda, the leading online food and grocery delivery platform, announced a special Mother's Day campaign. As part of this initiative, customers have the opportunity to win an exclusive 5-star dinner experience for themselves and their mothers at Amari Dhaka.

This exciting opportunity is a part of the "CelebrEat Mother's Day" contest, running from 01 May to 12 May, 2024.

To enter the contest, participants have to visit the 'Panda Rewards' section within the foodpanda app and select the 'CelebrEat Mother's Day' badge. Subsequently, the participant has to place at least seven orders with a minimum value of BDT 599 each (excluding grocery or pickup orders) during the campaign period. Following completion of the challenge, winners must confirm their delivery addresses.

Neamul Mukit Ahmed, Head of Marketing at foodpanda, shared, "This Mother's Day campaign is our way of honoring mothers for their endless contributions to our lives. We believe in the value of quality time over anything, and through this campaign, we aspire to give families a chance to create lasting memories."

Winners will be announced and coupons distributed between 12 May and 31 May, 2024, allowing 50 winners to enjoy a memorable dining experience with their mothers.

The details of the campaign are available in the 'Panda Rewards' section of the foodpanda app.