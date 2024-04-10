Last day of iftar: What's on your plate?
So, what's on your plate?
This is the question The Business Standard's Nayem Ali wanted to have answered as he travelled in different parts of the capital to see what people were eating.
During the month of Ramadan, increasing prices of food has hit everyone hard, or so we are told.
But how much is the difference in say what the well-to-do eat versus the rest?
A family in Gulshan get ready for an iftar feast
An iftar plate at a home in Mohammadpur.
An iftar prepared for a blue collar worker
A family waits for iftar at a restaurant in the capital
A family in Korail slum break their fast with Jhal muri
Two victims of a recent fire which broke out in a Gulshan slum share a box of tehari donated to them
A man settles for the box donated to him in the ruins of his home, lost to the Gulshan Godown Slum fire.