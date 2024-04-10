Last day of iftar: What's on your plate?

So, what's on your plate?

This is the question The Business Standard's Nayem Ali wanted to have answered as he travelled in different parts of the capital to see what people were eating.

During the month of Ramadan, increasing prices of food has hit everyone hard, or so we are told.

But how much is the difference in say what the well-to-do eat versus the rest?

A family in Gulshan get ready for an iftar feast

Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

An iftar plate at a home in Mohammadpur.

Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

An iftar prepared for a blue collar worker

Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

A family waits for iftar at a restaurant in the capital

Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

A family in Korail slum break their fast with Jhal muri

Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

Two victims of a recent fire which broke out in a Gulshan slum share a box of tehari donated to them

Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

A man settles for the box donated to him in the ruins of his home, lost to the Gulshan Godown Slum fire.