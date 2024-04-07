Bangladesh Navy distributes iftar items to underprivileged families in Chattogram 

The Bangladesh Navy distributed iftar items to the underprivileged at the Chattogram Naval Region on Sunday (7 April).

Under the management of Commander Chattogram Naval Region, Captain Md. Shamsul Haque led the noble endeavor, according to a press release.

The distribution efforts were extended in communities in Bhatiari, CRB, Dewan Hat, Lalkhan Bazar, Bandartila, Steelmill, Kathgarh, Jele Para, Bijay Nagar, Dangarchar, and the Airport areas were among the beneficiaries. The outreach extended further to include areas in St. Martin, Cox's Bazar, Pekua, and Kaptai upazilas.

In Cox's Bazar district alone, iftar items were distributed in the New Market, Jtighat, Bangali Para, Muslim Para, Afsar Tila, Shilchari, Baluchar, and Gobghona.

The efforts of the Bangladesh Navy also extended to various madrasas and orphanages.

