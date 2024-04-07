Bangladesh Navy distributes iftar items to underprivileged families in Chattogram 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Navy distributes iftar items to underprivileged families in Chattogram 

TBS Report
07 April, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 09:39 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The Bangladesh Navy distributed iftar items to the underprivileged at the Chattogram Naval Region on Sunday (7 April). 

Under the management of Commander Chattogram Naval Region, Captain Md. Shamsul Haque led the noble endeavor, according to a press release.

The distribution efforts were extended in communities in Bhatiari, CRB, Dewan Hat, Lalkhan Bazar, Bandartila, Steelmill, Kathgarh, Jele Para, Bijay Nagar, Dangarchar, and the Airport areas were among the beneficiaries. The outreach extended further to include areas in St. Martin, Cox's Bazar, Pekua, and Kaptai upazilas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In Cox's Bazar district alone, iftar items were distributed in the New Market, Jtighat, Bangali Para, Muslim Para, Afsar Tila, Shilchari, Baluchar, and Gobghona.

The efforts of the Bangladesh Navy also extended to various madrasas and orphanages.
 

Bangladesh Navy / Iftar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

10h | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

10h | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

9h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Raising the tax-free ceiling in Bangladesh: A balancing act

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

1h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

6h | Videos
Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

Koyla’s food in the eyes of customers

8h | Videos
Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

Why are South Asians participating in the Russia-Ukraine war?

2h | Videos