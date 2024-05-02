Takeout's Burger Premier League: A celebration of unity and sportsmanship on May Day

Sk Adeeb Ayub, Takeout
02 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 06:29 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Takeout, the beloved Bangladeshi Burger chain, is bringing its team members together for a day of enthralling cricket tournament with "The Burger Premier League" powered by Takeout. This unique tournament, held in celebration of May Day, aims to foster a sense of community and shared spirit among its employees across the country.

While the Team Takeout of Chattogram went for a day trip to Rangamati, Team Takeout of Dhaka got engaged into a daylong nail-biting tournament.

Building on the success of last year's event, the Burger Premier League featured eight teams with names inspired by Takeout's popular menu items. From the "Lemonade Legends" and "Shahoshi Shakers" to the "Warrior Wings" and "Burger Bandits," each team carried a piece of Takeout's identity, fostering a sense of ownership and pride among the players.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Last year's champions, the Fighter Fries, led by the general manager, are back to defend their title against seven spirited teams: Lemonade Legends, Shahoshi Shakers, Warrior Wings, Burger Bandits, Cheesy Champions, Pagla Runners, and Durdanto Deshis. Each team, named after Takeout's flavorful menu items, carries the zest of their namesakes into the game.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This year, the tournament takes inspiration from international cricket leagues like the BPL and IPL. Executive members of Takeout acted as franchise owners, acquiring players through an auction based on their performance in the previous year's tournament. Divided into Group A and Group B, the teams battled it out in a series of exciting matches, culminating in semi-finals and a grand finale.

Played at the Banani Playground AKA Mustafa Kemal Ataturk park, each match featured 10 overs of intense cricket, with the action started at 8:30am and continued until 8:00pm. Electrolyte drinks, adequate water, energy bar and fruits were provided to keep the players refreshed, hydrated and energetic, while Takeout itself sponsored the tournament and team jerseys, adding a touch of professionalism and team spirit to the event.

As the sun set, the energy and passion for the sport only intensified. "We are incredibly excited about The Burger Premier League," said MD Fahim Kabir, managing director of Takeout. "This event goes beyond just a cricket tournament; it's a celebration of our team, a chance to come together as a family, have fun, and build even stronger bonds that translate into a more cohesive and successful work environment."

With its focus on team building, friendly competition, and shared enjoyment, The Burger Premier League promises to be a highlight of Takeout's year, solidifying the company's commitment to its employees and fostering a culture of camaraderie and shared success.

The tournament concluded with the crowning of the Lemonade Legends as this year's victors, while the Burger Bandits put up a valiant fight to finish as the runners-up, marking another successful year for the Takeout family.

