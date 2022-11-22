Envoy Textiles awarded National Export Trophy

Envoy Textiles Limited has been awarded National Export Trophy (Gold) for the ninth time as recognition for being the highest foreign currency earner for the fiscal year of 2018-19. Photo: Courtesy

Envoy Textiles Limited has been awarded National Export Trophy (Gold) for the ninth time as recognition for being the highest foreign currency earner for the fiscal year of 2018-19.

The award was conferred to Envoy Textiles for becoming the country's highest export earning company from the textile fabrics sector, says a press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the gold trophy to Envoy Textiles Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed.

Envoy Textiles Ltd (ETL) is a showcase example of sustainable design and demonstrator of leadership in transforming the textile industry.

Envoy exports denim fabrics to Cambodia, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the US, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) jointly organised the award distribution ceremony at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal, Dhaka, tuesday evening.

