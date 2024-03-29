Tanvir Ahmed triumphs as MD of Envoy Textiles

29 March, 2024, 03:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Envoy Textiles Ltd conducted its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with critical outcomes for its leadership and board structure.

Tanvir Ahmed was emphatically re-elected as managing director (MD) for another term of five years, receiving a unanimous vote of confidence from the shareholders—a resounding total of 10 crore 63 lakh 83 thousand 178 votes in his favour, reads a press release.

The AGM, held in a hybrid format at Gulshan Shooting Club, Dhaka, on Thursday (28 March), was chaired by Kutubuddin Ahmed, the founder and chairman of Envoy Textiles Limited.

A major reshuffling of the board occurred during this pivotal meeting. An overwhelming 99.97% of shareholders opposed the re-election of Shehrin Salam Oishee as a director, leading to her removal from the board. In her stead, Sunil Daulatram Daryanani, nominated by Epic Garments, was elected as a new director.

Furthermore, the AGM reinforced the company's strategic direction by unanimously re-electing Kutubuddin Ahmed and Sumayyah Ahmed as directors, ensuring a continuity of strong leadership.

Adding to the backdrop of these decisions, in a previous Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on March 2, 2024, Shehrin Salam Oishee was also not elected as Deputy Managing Director (DMD), indicating a significant shift in the company's executive leadership dynamics.

These developments underscore a period of transition and strategic realignment for Envoy Textiles Limited.

