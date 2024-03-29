Tanvir Ahmed triumphs as MD of Envoy Textiles
Shehrin Salam Oishee dismissed from the board
Envoy Textiles Ltd conducted its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with critical outcomes for its leadership and board structure.
Tanvir Ahmed was emphatically re-elected as managing director (MD) for another term of five years, receiving a unanimous vote of confidence from the shareholders—a resounding total of 10 crore 63 lakh 83 thousand 178 votes in his favour, reads a press release.
The AGM, held in a hybrid format at Gulshan Shooting Club, Dhaka, on Thursday (28 March), was chaired by Kutubuddin Ahmed, the founder and chairman of Envoy Textiles Limited.
A major reshuffling of the board occurred during this pivotal meeting. An overwhelming 99.97% of shareholders opposed the re-election of Shehrin Salam Oishee as a director, leading to her removal from the board. In her stead, Sunil Daulatram Daryanani, nominated by Epic Garments, was elected as a new director.
Furthermore, the AGM reinforced the company's strategic direction by unanimously re-electing Kutubuddin Ahmed and Sumayyah Ahmed as directors, ensuring a continuity of strong leadership.
Adding to the backdrop of these decisions, in a previous Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on March 2, 2024, Shehrin Salam Oishee was also not elected as Deputy Managing Director (DMD), indicating a significant shift in the company's executive leadership dynamics.
These developments underscore a period of transition and strategic realignment for Envoy Textiles Limited.