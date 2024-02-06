Envoy Textiles calls EGM on 2 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 05:48 pm

Related News

Envoy Textiles calls EGM on 2 March

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 05:48 pm
Envoy Textiles calls EGM on 2 March

Envoy Textiles Limited will hold its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 2 March, which has been pending due to a legal battle among the owners.

The board of directors of the company on Tuesday decided to convene the earlier postponed EGM on 2 March at 10:00am.

The meeting will be conducted physically at Auditorium Hall-1 of Gulshan Shooting Club in the capital's Gulshan Avenue, according to a news published on the website of Dhaka Stock Exchange.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, two board members of the company – former managing director Abdus Salam Murshedy and his daughter and deputy managing director Shehrin Salam Oishee – were absent in the board meeting.

M Saiful Islam Chowdhury, company secretary of Envoy Textiles Ltd, said the company's shareholders will confirm the appointment of managing director and deputy managing director in the EGM.

Earlier, the High Court appointed Tanvir Ahmed, son of Kutubuddin, as managing director, and Shehrin Salam Oishee as deputy managing director.

On 30 January, the Appellate division of the Supreme Court directed Envoy Textiles Limited to hold its pending EGM to appoint a managing director and a deputy managing director within the next 10 days.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, issued the order after hearing on an appeal petition filed by Envoy Textiles.

The petition was lodged against a High Court stay order pertaining to holding the EGM.

The company had decided to hold the EGM on 29 January in accordance with a High Court order.

However, the High Court ordered a halt to the EGM following a writ petition by Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee.

The legal saga began in June 2022 when Abdus Salam Murshedy contested a potential cessation of his position as managing director of Envoy Textile.

Subsequently, the High Court appointed Tanvir Ahmed as the company's new managing director.

In response, Murshedy challenged Tanvir's appointment, filing an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Stocks / Top News

EGM / Envoy Textiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

18h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

21m | Videos
Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

4h | Videos
More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

4h | Videos
2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

6h | Videos