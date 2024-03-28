Envoy Textiles: Shehrin Salam Oishee dismissed from board; Tanvir Ahmed re-elected as MD 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tanvir Ahmed was re-elected as the managing director for another term of five years.

He received a unanimous vote of confidence from the shareholders with a total of 10,63,83,178 votes. 

Envoy Textiles Limited conducted its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) with critical outcomes for its leadership and board structure. 

This AGM, held in a hybrid format at Gulshan Shooting Club, Dhaka, on Thursday (28 March) at 11 am, was chaired by Kutubuddin Ahmed, founder and chairman of Envoy Textiles Limited.

Around 99.97% of shareholders opposed the re-election of Shehrin Salam Oishee as a director, leading to her removal from the board. 

In her place, Sunil Daulatram Daryanani, nominated by Epic Garments, was elected as a new director. 

Furthermore, the AGM reinforced the company's strategic direction by unanimously re-electing Kutubuddin Ahmed and Sumayyah Ahmed as directors, ensuring a continuity of strong leadership.

Adding to the backdrop of these decisions, in a previous Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 2 March, Shehrin Salam Oishee was also not elected as deputy managing director, indicating a significant shift in the company's executive leadership dynamics, according to a company press release.

 

Comments

