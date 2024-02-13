Commerce ministry names 77 firms winners of export trophy for FY21-22

The Ministry of Commerce has declared 77 companies as winners of the National Export Trophy for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Among them, Rifat Garments Ltd is set to receive the highest award, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy, according to a notification from the ministry on Monday.

State recognitions are given to different manufacturing sectors for bringing the highest export proceeds in the country each year. The companies will be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals in different categories.

Tarafder Sohel Rahman, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Commerce signed the notification in this regard.

In the ready-made garment sector (Woven), Windy Apparels won Gold, Apparel Gallery Silver, and Chittagong Asian Apparels Bronze trophy.

In Readymade Apparel (Knitwear) Liberty Knitwear won Gold, Divine Intimates Silver, Flamingo Fashions Bronze Trophy.

In the yarn category, Badsha Textiles won the Gold, Square Textiles Silver, and Kamal Yarn Bronze trophy.

In the Textile Fabrics sector, Nice Denim Mills bagged Gold, Ha-Meem Denim got Silver and Four H Dyeing & Printing got the Bronze trophy.

Commodity Sector Home and Specialized Textiles category Jaber & Jobair Fabrics got Gold, Momtex Expo got Silver, and ACS Textiles (Bangladesh) got Bronze trophy.

In the Terry towel sector, Noman Terry Towel Mills gets the gold trophy and ACS Towel gets the silver trophy.

In the frozen food sector, Pict Fish Processing Industries bagged the Gold, Priam Fish Export Silver, and MUC Foods the Bronze trophy.

In the raw jute sector, Popular Jute Exchange got Gold, Tasfia Jute Trading Silver, and International Jute Traders the Bronze trophy.

Janata Jute Mills gets gold and Akiz Jute Mills silver trophy in the jute products category.

Picard Bangladesh gets gold and ABC Footwear Industries silver trophy in the leather goods category.

In the footwear sector, Bay Footwear got Gold, Edison Footwear got Silver, and FB Footwear got the Bronze trophy.

In the agricultural products sector (excluding tobacco), Indigo Corporation bagged gold, Mansoor General Trading Co. silver, and CSS International bagged the bronze trophy.

Habiganj Agro bagged Gold, Pran Agro Silver, and Pran Foods Bronze trophy in the Agro Processing Products category (excluding tobacco products).

On the other hand, in the handicrafts sector, Karupanya Rangpur got gold, BD Creation got silver and Classical Handmade Products BD got the Bronze trophy.

Melamine gets a gold trophy in durable plastic category while Silver and Bronze are not awarded in this category.

In the plastic products sector, AllPlast Bangladesh Ltd got gold, Akiz Biox Films got silver and Banga Plastics International got the Bronze trophy.

In the Ceramics category, Shinepukur Ceramics gets Gold, Artisan Ceramics Silver, and Pratik Ceramics Bronze trophy.

In the light engineering sector, M&U Cycles bagged gold, Meghna Bangladesh silver, and Rangpur Metal Industries Bronze trophy.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Plc bagged the Gold and BRB Cable Industries got the Silver trophy in the Electrical & Electronics Products category.

In the other industrial products category, Marine Safety Systems bagged Gold, Asia Metals Marine Services Silver, and Tasnim Chemical Complex won the Bronze trophy.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Beximco Pharmaceuticals bagged Gold, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Silver, and Square Pharmaceuticals Bronze trophy.

Service Engine gets gold and Golden Harvest Infotech silver trophy in the computer software category.

Universal Jeans got Gold, Pacific Jeans got Silver, and Shasha Denims got the Bronze Trophy in the 100% Bangladeshi Owned (C Category) Manufactured Garment Industry Sector (Knit & Oven) under EPZ.

In the packaging and accessories product category, Montrims bagged the silver and Uniglory Paper & Packaging the Bronze trophy.

In other primary product categories, Hair Style Factory bagged the gold trophy, Roy Trade International got the silver and Eco Fresh International got the Bronze trophy.

In the other services sector, Expo Freight gets the gold trophy and Mir Telecom gets the silver trophy.

Besides, in the sector reserved for women entrepreneurs or exporters, Pioneer Knitwears (BD) got the gold trophy, Beacon Knitwear got the silver trophy and Ibrahim Knit Garments got the bronze trophy.