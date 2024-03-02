Shareholders approve Tanvir as Envoy Textiles MD

Stocks

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 10:30 pm

Related News

Shareholders approve Tanvir as Envoy Textiles MD

TBS Report
02 March, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shareholders of Envoy Textiles Limited have approved the appointment of a managing director for the company at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held at the Gulshan Shooting Club today.

Tanvir Ahmed secured a substantial 73% of the total votes for his appointment at the MD. However, the majority of shareholders expressed their opposition to the appointment of Shehrin Salam Oishee as deputy managing director. 

Chaired by the court-appointed Chairman Retired Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, the EGM aimed to fulfill the directives of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court regarding the appointment of the managing director and deputy managing director of the textile miller.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The legal saga began in June 2022 when Abdus Salam Murshedy contested a potential cessation of his position as managing director of Envoy Textile. Subsequently, the High Court appointed Tanvir Ahmed as the company's new managing director and Shehrin Salam Oishee as deputy managing director subject to getting shareholders' approvals by conducting EGM.

At the EGM, several shareholders voiced their dissatisfaction, asserting that the legal turmoil has set a negative precedent for the corporate sector in the country. They emphasized that the ongoing legal dispute has resulted in delays in announcing dividends for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Syed Md Nurul Amin, a shareholder of Envoy Textiles, filed a writ petition against the approval of the Ministry of Commerce regarding Tanvir Ahmed to hold the position of another 41 companies' managing director.

After the hearing, the High Court stayed the commerce ministry approval for six months.

Sayeed Abdullah Al Mamun Khan, lawyer of writ petitioner Syed Md Nurul Amin, confirmed this and said, "Tanvir's appointment is contradictory with the spirit of the High Court stay order."

However, during the EGM Retired justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury said Envoy Textiles has conducted this EGM following the Appellate Division directives. He also informed the shareholder's about the stay order and that it would not be a barrier to conduct the EGM. He said the company will move this issue to the High Court.

Bangladesh / Corporates

Envoy Textiles / managing director

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

1d | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

NY court dismisses key charges against RCBC officials

1h | Videos
Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

Gahar Ali has become the chair of PTI

3h | Videos
New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

4h | Videos
BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

BPL 2024 prizemoney breakdown

2h | Videos