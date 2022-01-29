Energypac launches generator testing lab

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 07:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Leading power engineering company, Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has established a generator testing lab to ensure the highest quality products and services for its customers.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman was the chief guest at the virtual inauguration event held on Saturday, said a press release.

The lab has been named "Eng: Khaleda Shahriar Kabir Testing Lab" to honor the first and one of the most renowned female engineers in Bangladesh.

Architect Yeafesh Osman said, "The present government is working towards fulfilling the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and building a digital Bangladesh under the direction of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Energypac is playing a leading role in this, so I sincerely thank them and wish their greater success in the near future."

"The government is emphasizing more on research and innovation to accelerate sustainable development," he added.

Engineer Nurul Huda, president of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Shikha Rahman, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at California Polytechnic State University, Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Ltd, and Shikha Rahman, daughter of engineer Khaleda Shahriar Kabir, were present during the event.

The state-of-the-art testing lab has two standard load banks, which are used to create artificial loads and check its performance with generator load capacity. Here, Energypac can validate the correct load capacity, correct sound level requirements, the correct level of vibration, and determine the pressure or flow of the exhaust from the silencer and the temperature of the generator.

The idea behind the lab and its naming were clarified further by Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac.

Humayun Rashid said, "With our newly established testing lab, we now have the exclusive advantage in Bangladesh to manufacture and distribute generators that qualify at a next-level standard. This shall surely give our customers and stakeholders better reassurance."

"At the same time, our motto was to spread the amazing story of engineer Khaleda Shahriar Kabir, who was a pioneer among the females studying engineering in Bangladesh. She overcame many adversities to stand out as an example, and hence, Energypac opted to pay tribute to her name and legacy of women's empowerment by naming the benchmark lab after her," he said.

Comments

