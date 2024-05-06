Electricity situation will improve soon: Nasrul Hamid

BSS
06 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 07:31 pm

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. File Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. File Photo: Collected

The ongoing power outage situation will improve soon, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (6 May).

"We have experienced severe hitwave during the last couple of weeks, which was not expected.

 And for this unavoidable situation created due to high temperature, which forced for little load-shedding," he told the journalists while talking about the ongoing power crisis at his ministry office at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The state minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions to overcome the load-shedding in the rural areas.

"Necessary measures have been taken in line with the prime minister's directive," he added.

"Financial and energy crises have been resolved. There are no more problems. The electricity situation will improve day by day. There is no load-shedding anywhere today," he added.

He also said Bangladesh recorded the highest power generation recently.

"Some 16,477 megawatts of electricity were produced. But our demand is also going up. And a few number of power plants were shut down," he said.

"We will increase the production by coordinating fuel from international sources.

"This year's temperature is high, the production is high and the demand is also high," Nasrul Hamid added.

