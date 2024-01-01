Energypac holds its 28th Annual General Meeting

The 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Energypac Power Generation PLC was held on 30 December 2023 on the digital platform.

In compliance with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) direction, the AGM was held virtually, reads a press release.

The AGM was chaired by the company Chairman Engr. Rabiul Alam while other board directors and independent directors including Mohammed Nurul Amin and Mikail Shipar took part at the event. Mazeda Khatun, representative director from ICB, also attended the general meeting.

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, said at the AGM, "I believe the country will do better soon. Meanwhile, Energypac will also get stronger. Because we are moving forward and devising our business strategy considering what will happen in the future. We have always achieved growth. If our respectable shareholders keep supporting us, we will be able to achieve considerable growth even in the coming days."

During the annual general meeting, Energypac's board of directors approved a 5 percent cash dividend for general shareholders