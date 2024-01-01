Energypac holds its 28th Annual General Meeting

Corporates

Press Release
01 January, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:00 am

Related News

Energypac holds its 28th Annual General Meeting

Press Release
01 January, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:00 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Energypac Power Generation PLC was held on 30 December 2023 on the digital platform. 

In compliance with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) direction, the AGM was held virtually, reads a press release.

The AGM was chaired by the company Chairman Engr. Rabiul Alam while other board directors and independent directors including Mohammed Nurul Amin and Mikail Shipar took part at the event. Mazeda Khatun, representative director from ICB, also attended the general meeting. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Humayun Rashid, managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation PLC, said at the AGM, "I believe the country will do better soon. Meanwhile, Energypac will also get stronger. Because we are moving forward and devising our business strategy considering what will happen in the future. We have always achieved growth. If our respectable shareholders keep supporting us, we will be able to achieve considerable growth even in the coming days." 

During the annual general meeting, Energypac's board of directors approved a 5 percent cash dividend for general shareholders

 

Energypac

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

2h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

2h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

2h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

25m | Videos
What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

14h | Videos
Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

1h | Videos
Job market expected to grow in second half of 2024

Job market expected to grow in second half of 2024

2h | Videos