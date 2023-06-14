Energypac aspires to lead mobility revolution in collaboration with JAC

14 June, 2023
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 09:53 pm

Energypac aspires to lead mobility revolution in collaboration with JAC

Energypac aspires to lead mobility revolution in collaboration with JAC

Energypac aims to lead mobility revolution in Bangladesh by bringing in the advanced automotive technologies, research and development practices of China-based Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC).

A team from Energypac recently visited the Xingang factory of JAC Motors and was impressed with the level of sophistication and innovation that the Chinese company has put together at the plant. 

Commenting on the visit, SM Jashim Uddin, Chief Business Officer of Energypac's Motor Vehicle Division, said, "Our recent visit to a JAC Motor manufacturing factory was an eye-opener. We were impressed with the level of technology and innovation that they have adopted in line with the global automotive industry dynamics. We are excited about the possibility of bringing these advancements to Bangladesh. We believe that our partnership with JAC will be a game-changer for the promising automobile industry in our country."

Energypac started partnership with JAC motors as the only sole distributor in Bangladesh back in 2006 and started assembling light commercial and double cabin pickups in 2014 at their state-of-the-art Energypac industrial park in Gazipur. In continuation of the partnership, Energypac aims to bring JAC Motor's most advanced technologies and the latest innovative products to the Bangladeshi automotive industry. 

JAC Motors Xingang factory situated on the banks of the Paihe River is a global model for intelligent and green manufacturing processes. It stands on a combined area of 123,000sq metres employing the latest advanced techniques, energy saving and environmental protection protocols.

The plant is equipped with two fully-automated press lines plus 38 other production lines completing various other tasks, 12 stamping robots, and a state-of-the-art fire detection and alarm system. It also has an automated cleaning, oiling, and transportation system to ensure the highest quality of manufacturing. The technologies used in the factory are designed to improve efficiency, quality and safety. The wireless communication system in the plant allows for real-time data collection and analysis, which helps to identify and resolve problems quickly.

