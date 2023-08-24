Energypac accords reception to outstanding achievers of SSC'23 batch

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) has recently accorded reception to young achievers of the SSC exams 2023 who earned GPA-5.

Recently, the event was held at Energypac's office located in the capital's Tejgaon area, reads a press release.

The children of Energypac's employees who have received GPA-5 this year were recognised at the event.

The company's directors Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Engineer Md Nurul Aktar were present there as special guests, along with other high-officials from Energypac.

Engineer Md Nurul Aktar, Director of Energypac, extended a warm welcome to the students, wishing them overall success in all their endeavors.

He hopes that this recognition will contribute to motivating the students to study harder, while preparing and energising them for the future.

Such an incredible achievement in the SSC Exams will enable students to keep a remarkable mark within the society through their incredible talent and skills, reads the release.

While working towards the development of themselves and their families, they will move forward with a conviction to build an indomitable Bangladesh.

Energypac's director Enamul Haque Chowdhury conveyed his best regards to the students, wishing them the highest level of success in their respective fields.