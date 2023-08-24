Energypac accords reception to outstanding achievers of SSC'23 batch

Corporates

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 05:16 pm

Related News

Energypac accords reception to outstanding achievers of SSC'23 batch

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 05:16 pm
Energypac accords reception to outstanding achievers of SSC&#039;23 batch

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) has recently accorded reception to young achievers of the SSC exams 2023 who earned GPA-5. 

Recently, the event was held at Energypac's office located in the capital's Tejgaon area, reads a press release.

The children of Energypac's employees who have received GPA-5 this year were recognised at the event. 

The company's directors Enamul Haque Chowdhury and Engineer Md Nurul Aktar were present there as special guests, along with other high-officials from Energypac. 

Engineer Md Nurul Aktar, Director of Energypac, extended a warm welcome to the students, wishing them overall success in all their endeavors. 

He hopes that this recognition will contribute to motivating the students to study harder, while preparing and energising them for the future. 

Such an incredible achievement in the SSC Exams will enable students to keep a remarkable mark within the society through their incredible talent and skills, reads the release.

While working towards the development of themselves and their families, they will move forward with a conviction to build an indomitable Bangladesh. 

Energypac's director Enamul Haque Chowdhury conveyed his best regards to the students, wishing them the highest level of success in their respective fields.

Energypac

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

4h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19