China's Congress, Energypac focus coop in EV, renewable energy

Energy

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:08 pm

A high official delegation from the Anhui Provincial People’s Congress visited Energypac’s office in Dhaka 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a promising development for bilateral cooperation, a delegation from the Anhui Provincial People's Congress of China recently engaged in discussions with Energypac Power Generation PLC, focusing on cooperation in electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy.

Led by Wei Xiaoming, vice chairman of the party, the Chinese delegation visited Energypac's corporate office in Dhaka's Tejgaon area. 

The visit highlighted significant trade and investment opportunities, aiming to bolster collaboration between Bangladesh and China across various sectors, reads a press release.

During the meeting, Energypac reaffirmed its commitment to integrating advanced technologies into manufacturing, particularly showcasing its partnerships with leading Chinese firms like JAC and Heli. 

Humayun Rashid, a representative of Energypac, emphasised their role as exclusive partners, spearheading initiatives in special-purpose vehicle assembly and EV manufacturing.

"We are the sole partners of JAC and Heli in Bangladesh, working closely for nearly two decades," stated Humayun Rashid. "Our focus is on introducing eco-friendly electric trucks and buses to our market, aligning with global sustainability goals."

The Chinese team also visited the Bangladesh Parliament, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI), and Dhaka North City Corporation.

Discussions centred on expanding Anhui's investment footprint in Bangladesh, with a strong emphasis on electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, and agricultural technologies.

Wei Xiaoming applauded the collaborative efforts of BCCCI and the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, pivotal in fortifying bilateral trade relationships. 

He said trade between Anhui province and Bangladesh had reached $319 million in 2023, and emphasised the vast potential for further collaboration.

The Anhui delegation's visit to Energypac underscored the growing interest of Chinese investors in the country's growing sectors. 

Both parties expressed optimism about the future of their collaborative ventures, which are expected to bring substantial economic benefits to both countries.

